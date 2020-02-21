A path to parole for Iowa prisoners serving life sentences

A bill in the statehouse could allow certain felons to shorten their life sentences

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill at the Statehouse could create a path to parole for prisoners serving a life sentence.

Under the bill, a class A felon would be eligible to file an application to a committee if they have served at least 25 years of their life sentence.

The committee would review the application, considering factors like a list of accomplishments in prison, if the people show respect for authority and are deemed a positive influence on others.