Iowa leaders react to terror attack at Kabul airport

DES MOINES, Iowa — Attacks at the Kabul airport Thursday left at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members dead and many more injured.

People across the globe are still processing the attacks, including here in Iowa. Political leaders shared their feelings and condolences.

“The state of Iowa joins with the entire nation mourning the devastating loss of 12 U.S. service members killed in action in Kabul earlier today. There are no words that can describe the pain felt by their fellow soldiers, family, and loved ones," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement. "Kevin and I send our prayers to their family and to those injured, as well as those brave men and women still standing guard outside the airport. We cannot thank the brave men and women of our Armed Forces enough for what they do to preserve this incredible nation.”

Rep. Ashley Hinson tweeted a video with her thoughts about the attacks Thursday afternoon.

"I've been thinking a lot about the American lives lost, the Afghan lives lost, the terror that's reigning supreme right now. And this didn't have to happen," Hinson said. "What's happening, the chaos and dysfunction in Afghanistan, is a direct result, a direct result of the reckless and irresponsible decisions made by our commander-in-chief President Biden."

Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-02) also extending her condolences in a statement while calling out the Biden administration:

“My heart is broken at the loss of our service members in Afghanistan. I am praying for the safety of everyone in the immediate area and that we can get them all out of Afghanistan quickly and safely.

This Administration has mishandled the withdrawal since the beginning. For months, I worked with a bipartisan group of members pushing President Biden to begin immediately evacuating American soldiers and citizens, as well as our Afghan partners. We were stonewalled. This withdrawal has been an operational and possible intelligence failure at every step. It is important to separate our need to bring troops home or “end a war” from how this withdrawal was executed. We should not have advertised our withdrawal strategy to the entire world just to fit an arbitrary and symbolic timeline."

Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) echoed parts of Reynolds' statement and gave an update on how she's trying to help:

“My heart is broken for the U.S. servicemembers and Afghans who were killed today in terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport, and my thoughts are constantly with their families and those who are still in harm’s way. That’s why my team and I are working around the clock, with the help of Iowa veterans, advocates, and Afghans now living here, to identify and help folks who may be eligible for U.S. visas.

"With the help of these Iowans, my team is communicating with folks still in Afghanistan and working directly with the State Department to expedite the visa processing for Afghans who have worked alongside our troops and their families."

Those who want to reach out to Axne's office can do so by calling 515-400-8180 or emailing through her website.

Absolutely heartbroken at the news that U.S. servicemembers were killed earlier today by terrorist attacks at the Kabul airport in #Afghanistan.



Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) also offering to help those in need right now with a statement sent shortly before the 13th U.S. service member killed was confirmed:

“I am heartbroken by the bloodshed that took place in Kabul earlier today. This was the deadliest attack in Afghanistan in a decade— 12 U.S. service members and 60 Afghans lost their lives. At least 100 more people were wounded. The Taliban now possess powerful U.S. military equipment, and President Biden has caved to the Taliban’s timeline for evacuating Americans. Reports also indicate the Biden administration even gave the Taliban a list of American civilians and Afghan allies, effectively providing a ruthless terrorist organization with a hit list.

“It is with these sobering facts in mind that I believe we must immediately initiate a bipartisan, comprehensive congressional investigation. Those responsible, whether it is administration officials or the president, must be held accountable for their reckless actions and failed leadership.

“I encourage anyone with questions or concerns related to the situation in Afghanistan to contact my office at 202-225-4426. Additionally, if you are a veteran struggling due to these tragic events, please call the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255.

"May God bless and protect our troops, allies, and all Americans who are still in Afghanistan.”

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley also gave statements Thursday.

Ernst called out the Biden administration:

“It is abundantly clear those wishing to do the U.S. harm—Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Haqqani network, and the Taliban—are still in Afghanistan. The chaos, and now catastrophic bloodshed, that has ensued in Afghanistan over the last few weeks was brought on by the president’s haphazard and hasty withdrawal of U.S. forces. Pulling our troops out before ensuring the safety of American citizens, our partners and allies, and our military equipment was simply incompetent. Leaving the safety of Americans and our allies to the Taliban has been foolish and ill-advised from the start. The decisions by President Biden and his administration have undermined our national security and made America appear as a weak and unreliable partner.

“President Biden has a choice: quit and leave innocent Americans and those who have willingly fought alongside us for 20 years to suffer in Afghanistan; or, fulfill his obligation and engage the might of the greatest military in the history of the world to bring Americans and our allies and partners to safety and project America’s strength on the global stage.”

Grassley called the news "stomach-churning and heartbreaking" Thursday afternoon:

"The justice awaiting those who were complicit in this cowardly attack should serve as a warning to anyone else who might dare to commit any further barbaric acts of violence against our people and our allies.

“Barbara and I pray for the families of those fallen American heroes, for our allies who also suffered from this attack, and for those continuing to serve our country with honor and bravery as this mission continues under dangerous circumstances.

“These tragic deaths; this perilous moment did not need to occur. Right now, our country’s focus should remain squarely on getting every single American and ally out of harm’s way. Politics can wait. But the day will come when questions about this disorganized and disastrous exit will have to be answered. Americans deserve accountability from leaders who ignored warnings and put us in this catastrophic situation.”