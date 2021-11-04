Reynolds signs redistricting bill into law, maps go into effect in 2022

Iowa lawmakers gave the OK on the second draft of maps last week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above is from Oct. 28, 2021.

One week after Iowa lawmakers approved the second set of redistricting maps, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed them into law.

“I am confident in how the process played out—just as the law intended, and I believe these new districts will fairly and accurately represent the citizens of Iowa for the next decade,” Reynolds said in a statement.

The maps will go into effect in 2022.

Last Thursday, the Iowa House approved the second set of maps for both legislative and congressional districts 48-1. The Senate voted 93-2.

The Legislative Services Agency released the latest drafts on Oct. 21 after Senate Republicans voted against the first.

Major changes to the congressional map include:

Iowa's 4th Congressional District shrunk in geographical size.

Iowa's 1st Congressional District grew in geographical size.

Story County is back in the 4th Congressional District.

Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the 2nd District, is placed in the 3rd District with Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

Rep. Ashley Hinson, currently in the 1st District, moves into the 2nd District; she has announced plans to run for re-election in the 2nd.

That leaves an open seat in the 1st District.

Below are the maps for the Iowa House and Senate districts: