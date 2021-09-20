Iowans: Here's how you can voice your opinion on the proposed redistricting maps

The hearings start Monday night at 7 p.m. The Redistricting Advisory Committee will hold two more hearings on Tuesday and Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans can start giving their comments on the state's proposed redistricting maps this week through three different public hearings.

This comes after the nonpartisan Temporary Redistricting Advisory Commission released two sets of maps last week.

The first hearing will be Monday night at 7:00 p.m. The other two hearings will be on Tuesday at noon and Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.

Of the 99 counties, 49 would move to new congressional districts. The ones impacted are noted with a star in the map below.

The districts are drawn based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau submitted to states in August. The map below shows how the districts will change.

Three big takeaways from the changed congressional maps:

Iowa's first district shrinks in geographical size, moving more toward the southern part of the state

Iowa's second congressional district would expand from Wapello County in southern Iowa to Appanoose County in the northeastern part of the state

Iowa's fourth congressional district expands its geographical print to nearly half the state.

The commission will take the public comments and can decide whether or not to redraw the maps and resubmit them.