Iowa Democrats, Republicans outline 2023 legislative priorities

Ahead of the session, Local 5 sat down with leadership on both sides of the aisle to hear what the parties define as high-priority issues for 2023.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers will begin the 2023 legislative session on Monday.

Ahead of the session, Local 5 sat down with leadership on both sides of the aisle to hear what the parties define as high-priority issues they want to be addressed in 2023.

Republican Speaker of the House Pat Grassley and Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver believe their party will focus on finding common ground on the school voucher program Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed in the previous session.

"The governor is going to take a lead on this," said Whitver. "It's something that was really important to her campaign. And we want to work with her on it. So I think you'll probably see her bring forward a bill fairly early in session that we'll get started on."

"We've always been parent and family-focused when it comes to education," Grassley said. "So I think you're going to see us to continue down that path to empower parents to make the best decision for their student."

Democrats do not believe this is a system Iowans want.

"What we think is really radical is the idea that you would take public taxpayer money and use it to fund those private school vouchers," said Iowa Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls. "We think that's wrong for Iowa, and it's going to hurt our public education system."

"We're going to fight every day to make sure public money stays in public schools," Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst. "And that we're taking care of all Iowa kids, not just the small percentage of those who could even access private education with public tax dollars.So this is a number one fight for us, too. We know it's their top priority. It's our top priority to defeat it."

Additionally, Republican leadership believes property tax reform and relief will be a top priority among their party members.

"I think for too long when it comes to property tax, especially there's not certainty when it's the taxpayers' perspective," said Grassley. "And it's always angled toward towards 'How does the government get more money?' I want there to be a shift in the conversation and say, 'Okay, why shouldn't the certainty fall on the taxpayers' side versus whatever entity is the taxing authority?'"

"We all can agree it's time to look at property taxes and the rates," said Konfrst. "But are middle-class families going to actually benefit this time? Or is this going to be another tax cut that just goes to the wealthy or to corporations?"

Across the aisle, Democratic leadership says their party has outlined four key platforms it aims to fight for this session:

lowering costs for Iowans

investing in public schools

legalizing marijuana

protecting reproductive freedom

"Democrats are going to continue to fight to protect a woman's right to control her own body," said Wahls. "We don't think it's the government's job to make that decision. And we oppose attempts by Governor Reynolds and Republican politicians to put their political and religious views into the doctor's room. We think that's wrong for Iowa families."

Republicans, however, want to wait to see the result of an injuction before the Iowa Supreme Court before they propose any type of abortion-related legislation.

"We need to know what standard will be set forward by our Supreme Court ... Before we just pass bills just to pass bills," Grassley said. "That is not what I want to see us to do. I want us to be deliberate and our approach to this and then do what we can to make sure we protect life."

Passing legislation remains difficult for Democrats, who have the minority in both chambers.

"I'm not naive, it's going to be hard," said Konfrst. "And in fact, in some ways impossible, because Republicans want to stop the four things that Iowans want most, because it's about politics for them. And for them, it's about pleasing the base It's about making sure DC insiders or donors are happy. For us it's making sure Iowans feel heard."