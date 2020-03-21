Iowa reschedules 3 special elections in light of outbreak

The special elections have been rescheduled for July 7.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on Friday announced that he has rescheduled three upcoming special elections to take place this summer as part of efforts to avoid crowds of people gathering and possibly spreading the new coronavirus.

The elections will now be held on July 7, Pate said. They include special elections in Cedar Falls and Craig to fill city county vacancies and one in Woodbury County to fill a Board of Supervisors vacancy.