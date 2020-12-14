Iowa will return $21M in CARES Act funds for IT expenses, governor's office says

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office says the state will continue to pursue upgrades to its IT infrastructure by allocating $47.3 million by Dec. 30.

DES MOINES, Iowa — EDITOR'S Note: The above video is from October 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office announced on Monday that Iowa will return $21 million of CARES Act funding to the federal government after the Department of Treasury affirmed its stance that the money could not be used to update the state's information technology infrastructure.

The funds were originally allocated to pay for the state's contract with Workday, a cloud-based system used for human resources, finance and planning in state government.

A press release from the governor's office says the state already spent $4.45 million on the project.

The state is expected to return the funds by Friday, Dec. 18.

“The COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted the critical need for integrated IT systems that will improve operational efficiency and effectiveness for the State of Iowa,” Reynolds said in a statement. “Following multiple conversations with the Treasury Department last spring, we believed we had assurances that the upgrade to Workday qualified as an allowable expense."

"We would not have moved forward without those assurances.”

News from @IAGovernor: the state will return CARES Act $ it used to spend on an IT program. “While the State still maintains its position that these are allowable expenditures, it respects the decision and will return the funds by December 18.” pic.twitter.com/F88LaYKQxi — Sarah Beckman (@SarahBeckman3) December 14, 2020

Reynolds' office says replacing the state's "outdated IT systems remains a critical need," which is why the state will move forward with the implementation of the system.

The state will allocate the remaining $47.3 million by Dec. 30 for the system, but Reynolds' office says "an extension from the federal government would allow time to use the funds to create additional programs and support other needs among Iowans."

State Auditor Rob Sand released a report in October detailing why the use of pandemic relief funds was not allowable. The Department of Treasury's Office of the Inspector General teamed up with the Democrat to write the report.

The Governor’s use of CARES Act funds for Workday is inappropriate, and her use of them for her staff’s salaries is questionable.



Full report here: https://t.co/Vy4tSByOCT pic.twitter.com/6WcIIzYMfh — Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) October 19, 2020

The governor's senior legal counsel responded to the OIG later, asking them to reconsider their decision.

Reynolds herself defended the decision to use CARES Act funding to pay for Workday, but did include that her administration would adjust if the OIG said to do so.