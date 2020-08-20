Secretary of State Paul Pate giving PPE, $2 million to counties to help protect voters and poll workers

The announcement was made as Election Day quickly approaches.

DES MOINES, Iowa — With Election Day fast approaching, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced increased safety measures for voting.

His office announced it'll distribute personal protective equipment (PPE), and more than $2 million to Iowa counties, which is from the CARES Act, for the November 3 general election.

In a release, the PPE includes face shields, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and social distance markers at polling sites.

The Secretary of State's office said the funds counties are getting can be used to purchase additional PPE, polling place supplies, training materials for poll workers or disinfecting polling places.

In addition, Pate's office said it is planning to mail all active registered voters an absentee ballot request form by the end of this month.