Sen. Grassley: Trump doing everything he can with executive order on policing reform

The U.S. Senator announced a bill in the making on policing reform. He said it'll be brought up in the Senate "very shortly."

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, believes President Donald Trump is doing everything he can with his executive order to reform policing in the United States following the death of George Floyd and recent protests.

The senator said that the Judiciary Committee gathered "expert advice" on police reforms on Tuesday. A week prior to that, Sen. Tim Scott, R-South Carolina, began leading a task force of Republicans to put together a police reform bill, Grassley said.

The Associated Press reports that the "Justice Act" is the "most ambitious GOP policing proposal in years."

Grassley said that this bill will be similar to what Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law last week.

The senator was asked if he thinks Trump is doing everything he can to help with policing reform.

"I don't know how far under present law the president has authority to go with what he did [Tuesday] and whether he had the authority to go further," Grassley said. "Let's assume that he's doing everything that the law allowed him to do through that executive order. I think that it's outrageous that Democrat members of the Congress would say he hasn't done enough."

Grassley then eased added, "Well, if he can do more than I think that criticism would be legitimate, but I'm going to assume that the president did as much as he could."

Scott's work on the GOP bill is "parallel" with what the Iowa legislature has done, according to Grassley.

"Some of those similar things are things like putting limitations on the use of choke holds, making sure that people that have had bad police practices, and they've been condemned for, and let's say they're fired, that they can't go someplace else and work within the state of Iowa," the senator said.