'Absolute anarchy': Sen. Ernst condemns US Capitol riot, again, during 99 County Tour stop

The Republican senator kicked off her first day of her seventh 99 County Tour, visiting Warren, Clarke and Dallas counties on Monday.

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Republican Sen. Joni Ernst kicked off her seventh 99 County Tour in Warren County Monday, stopping first at the IdRamp in Indianola for demonstrations of the tech start-up's products.

The senator then traveled to Clarke County to meet with leadership and employees at the Alliant Energy Operations Center in Osceola.

Finally, Ernst toured the new Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Jail in Adel, which is located in Dallas County.

While there, Ernst, again, condemned the riot at the U.S. Capitol that happened Wednesday.

"It was a horrifying experience and I am so angry at those that broke into the Capitol," Ernst said. "They entered illegally, they were threatening lawmakers and other personnel. It was absolute anarchy and it is inexcusable."

Thank you to Sheriff Chad Leonard and his colleagues for showing me around the new Dallas County Jail in Adel. I’m grateful to all of Iowa’s law enforcement officers who work selflessly to safeguard our communities. #99CountyTour pic.twitter.com/1Iaq2I9aYK — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) January 11, 2021

Ernst's views on the push to impeach the president align with her Republican colleagues.

"I don't think it's helpful at this point. We have just a little over a week until we transition to the Biden administration," Ernst said. "We want to make sure that it's a peaceful transition and we do want to make sure that then our nation can start to heal and I think if an impeachment is pushed at this point it's just going to further divide our nation."

The senator clarified that she doesn't blame the president for what happened last Wednesday.

Ernst has been vocal on the breach, though. Wednesday she tweeted her support for Capitol Police, saying "I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest."