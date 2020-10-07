Joni Ernst on COVID-19 response: 'I would not want to see another shutdown'

Local 5 Chief Political Correspondent Rachel Droze sat down with the Iowa senator for a one-on-one interview.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sen. Joni Ernst said Friday she is not in favor of closing down the entire country due to the spread of COVID-19.

Local 5 Chief Political Corespondent Rachel Droze asked Ernst what she thinks needs to be done on a local level, and how people can be protected with many no longer practicing social distancing.

"I would not want to see another shutdown," Ernst said. "No, I wouldn't want to see that. And I think one thing that we do need to recognize is that the coronavirus is here. And at some point, we have to learn how to live with coronavirus at least until we have a vaccination and even maybe beyond that as we continue to discover, you know, new things about this virus."

Ernst said that while she does think it's important to wear face masks when out in public, she doesn't think she would support a bill that mandates them at the federal level.

Ernst believes that's a decision to be made locally.

You can see more of Local 5's interview with Sen. Ernst tonight on Local 5 News at 10.