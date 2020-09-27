Iowa senators react to Trump's SCOTUS nomination

Saturday, the president announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to overtake the vacancy on the Supreme Court left by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The decision comes eight days after the death of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and a matter of weeks before the presidential election.

The Senate will begin their vetting process of Barrett on Oct. 12, even among a lot of controversy among senators as to whether any nominee should be approved at all before the election.

Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both on the Senate Judiciary Committee, each released statements on the president's nomination.

Ernst

“Today, Judge Amy Coney Barrett joins a growing, but still far too small, group of women nominated to serve on our nation’s highest court. Judge Barrett is an experienced jurist, a working mom of seven, an accomplished legal scholar, and a fellow Midwesterner," Ernst said.

“I look forward to meeting with and vetting Judge Barrett for this nomination. She deserves a fair and honest confirmation process, and I hope my colleagues across the aisle will work with us to make that happen.”

Grassley

Grassley, current Senate President pro tempore and a former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, called Amy Coney Barrett a "stellar candidate."

"Judge Barrett demonstrated her brilliant legal mind before the Judiciary Committee in 2017 and in more than 100 opinions since joining the Seventh Circuit," Grassley said.

"She is roundly revered in legal circles for her well-reasoned and deliberate decisions, as well as for her commitment to applying the law as written, regardless of outcome. She is eminently qualified for the Supreme Court."