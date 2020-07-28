Iowa State Auditor joins coronavirus 'fiscal watchdog' group

A total of 15 auditors will be working on the bipartisan project.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand announced Tuesday that he will be teaming up with 14 other state auditors to find out how each participating state is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bipartisan effort is looking to audit how states report and monitor cases of the novel coronavirus so far.

The group hopes the project will improve the understanding of the pandemic’s progression to “better guide public health actions in the future.”

“I’m excited to be able to work with a bipartisan group of auditors on projects like we did with our initial TestIowa audit, as well as monitoring our state’s response to this global pandemic,” Sand said in a press release.

The following states are involved, and three states requested not to be named:

Iowa

Delaware

Pennsylvania

Florida

Mississippi

Ohio

Colorado

Louisiana

Michigan

Tennessee

Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are also participating in the project, which is set to begin this fall. Each state will release their results when its review is complete.

Gov. Kim Reynolds' office and the Iowa Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to requests for comment.