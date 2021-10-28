Iowa lawmakers back at statehouse Thursday to consider second set of redistricting maps

Senate Republicans voted down the first draft of maps earlier in October.

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second time this month, Iowa state senators and representatives will return to the statehouse to talk about redistricting.

Senate Republicans rejected the first draft of new maps for legislative and congressional districts on Oct. 5.

On Oct. 21, the Legislative Services Agency, a nonpartisan state agency, released a second draft of maps for lawmakers to consider.

Major changes to the second map as compared to the first include:

Iowa's 4th Congressional District shrunk in geographical size

Iowa's 1st Congressional District grew in geographical size

Story County is back in the 4th Congressional District

Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, who currently serves the 2nd District, is placed in the 3rd District with Congresswoman Cindy Axne.

LSA says the second draft creates 10 open seats at the statehouse.

Senate Republicans pointed to compactness and population deviation as issues they saw with the first round.

Republicans in both the Senate and House have been tight-lipped about this new set of maps.

We have a 2nd map! The nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency has delivered a 2nd set of redistricting maps for the Legislature to review. Just as we did with map 1, we will do our due diligence to review this set of maps to ensure it’s fair for the people of Iowa. #IALegis — Speaker Pat Grassley (@PatGrassley) October 21, 2021

State Democratic leaders support the new set of maps, saying they are fair.

Some Republican analysts in the state believe the new draft of maps favors the party and will gain the necessary support from Republican lawmakers in order to pass the legislature.

Lawmakers will convene for a second special session Thursday morning to discuss the new maps.