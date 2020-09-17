Iowa Supreme Court lets rulings on absentee requests stand

District judges have ruled certain counties overstepped by sending absentee ballot request forms to voters with their personal information already filled in.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court is refusing to review lower court decisions that invalidated tens of thousands of voters’ absentee ballot requests at the urging of President Trump’s reelection campaign.

The court issued orders Wednesday denying requests to put rulings in Linn and Woodbury counties on hold. The elections commissioners in those counties, an affected voter and Democratic-aligned groups had asked the court to intervene, saying thousands of voters could be disenfranchised and inconvenienced if the rulings stand.

The court rejected all of their requests without explanation.