Gov. Reynolds signs bill banning vaccine passports from being issued by the state

Businesses and government entities are now disqualified from state grants or contracts if they require someone to show proof of being vaccinated for COVID-19.

Vaccine passports are now barred from being issued by the State of Iowa.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who pushed for such a bill to reach her desk, signed it into law Thursday.

The law now prohibits the state or any political subdivision of the state from issuing identification cards that detail whether or not a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Businesses and other government entities are also impacted by this bill. They can lose out on state grants or contracts if they require anyone, including patrons, to show proof of vaccination while on their premises.

However, the bill says businesses can still require COVID-19 screening protocols that don't require proof of vaccination.

The law goes into effect immediately.

This comes a day after Reynolds signed legislation prohibiting schools, cities and counties from requiring face masks. House Speaker Pat Grassley delivered the bill to the governor shortly after midnight Thursday.

That law also goes into effect immediately.

Thousands of Iowa parents, teachers, and school staff woke up Thursday morning to messages from district leaders, sharing information about the new law.

Many districts, like Johnston, West Des Moines, and Ankeny, included in the emails the "strong recommendation" for parents to continue sending face coverings with their students.