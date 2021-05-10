x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Politics

Gov. Reynolds removes Iowa Veterans Home leader

Penny Cutler-Bermudez, the Iowa Veterans Home Division Administrator, is serving as acting commandant.
Credit: WOI-TV/Iowa Veterans Home

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Iowa Veterans Home Commandant Timon Oujiri was relieved of his duties last week, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds' office.

Penny Cutler-Bermudez, the Iowa Veterans Home Division Administrator, is serving as acting commandant.

No further comment or reason for this removal was been given by Reynolds' office.

The Iowa Veterans Home is the state's largest long-term care facility, with more than 400 residents.

Oujiri was appointed by Reynolds to lead the facility and its 900 employees in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Download the We Are Iowa app
► Sign up for Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter
► Subscribe to Local 5 News on YouTube

Related Articles