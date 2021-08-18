Iowa working on program to take refugees from Afghanistan

Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst discussed the plans to take refugees while attending the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa would welcome refugees from Afghanistan who want to resettle in Iowa saying their situation is much different from the immigrants coming across the U.S.-Mexico border Reynolds refused to accept in April.

Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst discussed the plans to take refugees while attending the Iowa State Fair on Wednesday.

They said they are working with the U.S. Department of State.

"They are wonderful," Ernst said about the refugees. "They've supported our men and women in uniform. They love America. They're hard workers. We would love to welcome them into the state."

In April, Reynolds said she refused a federal request to accept migrant children from the U.S./Mexico border into the state saying Iowa doesn't have facilities to house them.