Five Republican governors signed a letter arguing they have command and control over National Guard troops, not the federal government.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and four other governors sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Defense secretary to urge the reconsideration of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for National Guard members this week.

The governors of Wyoming, Alaska, Mississippi and Nebraska also signed the letter. All are Republican.

In the letter, the governors request Secretary Lloyd Austin withdraw part of his directives to National Guard members in their Title 32 duty status regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Directives dictating whether training in a Title 32 status can occur, setting punishment requirements for refusing to be COVID-19 vaccinated, and requiring separation from each state National Guard if unvaccinated are beyond [the secretary's] constitutional and statutory authority," the governors argue.

The letter references a U.S. Supreme Court case that affirms the National Guard is under the command and control of the governor of each state unless those members are ordered to active federal service under Title 10.

In short, the governors said since the National Guard isn't currently under federal activation, the Department of Defense should not be able to require service members to get vaccinated.

As of Nov. 30, the Iowa Air National Guard reports a 91% vaccination rate and the Iowa Army National Guard reports 80%. A spokesperson told Local 5 on Tuesday that administrative actions may be imposed on members who fail to comply with lawful orders.

The guidance has not changed since it's been issued.

Read the letter below: