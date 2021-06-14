Rep. Jennifer Konfrst elected by Iowa House Democrats as new minority leader

The Windsor Heights representative was the House Minority Whip during the 2021 legislative session. She will replace Rep. Todd Prichard, who stepped down recently.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa House Democrats have a new leader.

Monday evening, they elected Rep. Jennifer Konfrst of Windsor Heights to be the new Iowa House Minority Leader, replacing Rep. Todd Prichard of Charles City.

Prichard announced he would be leaving his position two weeks ago.

“I’m honored to earn the trust of my colleagues to lead our fight to ensure Iowans’ voices are heard and truly represented in Des Moines,” said Konfrst in a release from Iowa House Democrats. “I love my home state, and I believe the legislature must do better for all Iowans. For too long, Republicans have put the needs of special interests ahead of Iowans’ needs. It’s time for a change in the Iowa House, and I’m ready to get to work.”

According to Iowa House Democrats, Konfrst is the first woman to lead House Democrats. She also leads the only majority-female caucus at the Capitol.

Konfrst is serving her second term in the Iowa House as she continues to teach as an associate professor in Drake University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, welcomed Konfrst to her new position in a statement Monday evening:

“Congratulations to Representative Konfrst on being newly elected as Minority Leader. I look forward to working with her in her new role. With House Republicans now representing 97 out of Iowa's 99 counties, Iowans have made their voices heard loud and clear on the actions they’d like to see from their elected officials. I am hopeful Democrats will join Republicans' efforts to move the state forward and advance an agenda that matches Iowans' values.”