'Truth over lies': Biden gives closing message to Iowa voters

Former Vice President Joe Biden said the Trump administration has failed to keep Americans safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Joe Biden is making his case against President Donald Trump on the coronavirus in Iowa, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic.

Speaking Friday at a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Biden rattled off a litany of statistics about how the pandemic has hit the state, noting Iowa has hit a daily record number of cases and hospitalizations this week and highlighting the steep job losses there since the pandemic hit.

He mentioned that the Iowa State Fair was canceled this year for the first time since World War II and charged that “Donald Trump has given up.”

Biden pledged to enact a plan to halt the spread of the virus and told the crowd, to honks from the cars gathered, “unlike Donald Trump, we will not surrender to the virus.”

"We choose hope over fear. We choose unity over division, science over fiction," Biden said. "And yes, we choose truth over lies."

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iowa on Thursday, and Trump will be in Dubuque on Sunday, just two days before the election.

While Iowa is not a must-win for Biden, most polls there show a close race, and a loss there for the Trump would complicate his path to reelection.