Josh Mandelbaum announces campaign for mayor of Des Moines

The Des Moines councilmember declared his candidacy for the Nov. 7 election on Wednesday morning.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines city council member Josh Mandelbaum is officially running to be mayor of Des Moines, according to a press release.

“This campaign will be about the future of our city. We can’t solve tomorrow’s challenges with yesterday’s ideas.” Mandelbaum said in a press release. “We need to set a bold vision for the future, pursue innovative solutions, and lead. We need a new generation of leadership focused on what Des Moines will become in the coming decades.”

Born and raised in Des Moines, Mandelbaum is serving his second term on the city council. He currently works as an attorney at the Environmental Law & Policy Center.

“As an environmental attorney, Josh uses his skills to make our community better, and he hasn’t been afraid to take on special interests to do so,” said campaign chair and Former Lt. Governor Sally Pederson in a press release. “As a Councilmember, Josh has taken a deliberative and balanced approach to solving tough problems, and he has been willing to push forward once he has identified solutions. That’s the type of leadership we need from our next Mayor.”

As mayor, Mandelbaum would prioritize creating affordable housing, supporting a strong public transit system, improving public safety and investing in green infrastructure, according to his website.

“In my time on Council, I have focused on solving problems that will make a significant difference in people’s lives,” Mandelbaum said in a press release. “I’ve led on big issues such as implementing bold local solutions to climate change. I’ve stood up to special interests to improve access to affordable housing, and I’ve looked for creative solutions to longstanding problems.