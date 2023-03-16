Vice President Kamala Harris, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff to stop in Des Moines Thursday

The vice president will meet with local leaders to discuss reproductive healthcare.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vice President Kamala Harris, along with her husband Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will visit Des Moines Thursday, for the first time since taking office.

Harris plans to meet with local leaders at Grand View University, to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.

The round table is the latest in a series of meetings Harris has held in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Abortion in Iowa remains legal up to 20 weeks of pregnancy, according to the Center for Reproductive Rights.

However, the state of abortion policy in Iowa remains uncertain. In December, Gov. Kim Reynolds filed a motion to challenge a previous district court ruling blocking her fetal heartbeat bill.

Harris' last-minute visit comes as several high-profile Republicans have swept their way through the state, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.