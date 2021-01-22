Advocacy groups around Iowa are outraged by the legislation, saying it is "anti-science, anti-youth and pro-discrimination".

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa lawmaker introduced a bill Friday that would prohibit transgender youth from receiving medically-necessary care.

Rep. Sandy Salmon, R-Janesville, is the sponsor of House File 193.

Language in the bill says children "will outgrow" the feeling that their sex assigned at birth doesn't align with their gender identity when they hit puberty and "will eventually have a gender identity that aligns with their sex".

If the bill is approved, it would punish medical professionals who perform any gender-affirming procedures or prescribing hormonal treatments to anyone under 18 that identifies as transgender.

Doctors could lose their medical license if they are caught performing the interventions and could be fined $1,000.

Advocacy groups around Iowa are very concerned about the bill's language

"We are repulsed by the absolutely hateful motivations of this bill," Iowa Safe Schools Interim Executive Director Becky Ritland said. "This legislation is anti-science, anti-youth, and pro-discrimination. Undoubtedly, transgender and nonbinary youth are put at high risk from even introducing such a bill."

"Make no mistake, these bills are dangerous," One Iowa Action Executive Director Courtney Reyes said in a statement. "Regardless of how far this legislation makes it in the legislative process, the fact that a sitting legislator believes that it’s okay to criminalize the provision of medically necessary care to a child is horrifying."

"We call on the rest of the Iowa legislature to reject these discriminatory bills and focus on improving the lives of all Iowans.”

The bill has been referred to the Iowa House Human Resources Committee.

