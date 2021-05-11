City council candidate wins seat in Windsor Heights through write-in campaign

"I really believe in service to humanity is really the best work of life," Michael Libbie said.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — You've often heard the saying: every vote counts.

And for one man whose name didn't appear on the ballot this week, It certainly did.



Michael Libbie won a spot on the Windsor Heights City Council as just a write-in candidate.

He had missed the deadline to formally appear with his name on the ballot, but still got encouragement to run.

Voters were told to pick three names, but only two were on the ballot.

Libbie said he got inspiration to run from President Joe Biden.

"He said 'Michael,' he said, 'I want you to know that at some point, when you think of your mom, a smile will come to your lips before a tear runs down your cheek," Libbie told Local 5. "'And the very best way, the very best way that you can honor the memory of your mother is to do everything that you can at all times that you can for other people.' So that is one of the big reasons why I ran."

The date of swearing-in is on Dec. 20, during the city council meeting.

