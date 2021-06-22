Man who threatened Gov. Reynolds ordered to have no contact

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who pleaded guilty to leaving a menacing voicemail for Gov. Kim Reynolds has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with the governor for five years.
Forty-eight-year-old Harvey Hunter Jr. was also fined and granted a one-year probation term during a sentencing hearing Monday.
Hunter pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, under an agreement with Polk County prosecutors.
He admitted to leaving a threatening voicemail on a governor’s office phone line for input on the state’s partial mask mandate. The Jan. 5 message said that Reynolds and other politicians should be hung or shot for treason for imposing restrictions to fight COVID-19.