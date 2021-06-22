Man who threatened Gov. Reynolds ordered to have no contact

Hunter pleaded guilty to a second-degree harassment charge last month after leaving a threatening voicemail about the state's partial mask mandate.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who pleaded guilty to leaving a menacing voicemail for Gov. Kim Reynolds has been ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with the governor for five years.

Forty-eight-year-old Harvey Hunter Jr. was also fined and granted a one-year probation term during a sentencing hearing Monday.

Hunter pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor charge of second-degree harassment, under an agreement with Polk County prosecutors.