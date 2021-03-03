x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Local 5 - weareiowa.com | Des Moines Local News & Weather | Des Moines, Iowa

Local Politics

Special election results for Ankeny, Indianola, Johnston and Mitchellville

Johnston voted on two measures related to how the school district can spend tax revenue, while Mitchellville voted against $1.5M in bonds for a new fire station.

Voters in three central Iowa cities took to the polls Tuesday night to vote on special election measures.

Numbers below are as of 8:17 p.m. Tuesday

In Johnston, voters passed two measures: the first is an update to how the district can spend tax revenue meant for capital improvement projects (88% "yes"), and the second keeps a levy in place for another decade (82% "yes").

Ankeny voters approved an update to how the district can use a penny tax revenue with a "yes' vote of 88.3%.

Mitchellville voters turned down a $1.5 million bond proposal for a new fire station, 57.51% "no" to 42.49% "yes"

Pam Pepper was elected as Indianola Mayor over Stephani Erickson, 678-to-670.

Find area election results below

RELATED: Senator: DMPS documents highlight need to get rid of voluntary diversity plans in Iowa

RELATED: Bill limiting early voting in Iowa passes House with Republican support