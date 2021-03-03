Special election results for Ankeny, Indianola, Johnston and Mitchellville

Johnston voted on two measures related to how the school district can spend tax revenue, while Mitchellville voted against $1.5M in bonds for a new fire station.

Voters in three central Iowa cities took to the polls Tuesday night to vote on special election measures.

Numbers below are as of 8:17 p.m. Tuesday

In Johnston, voters passed two measures: the first is an update to how the district can spend tax revenue meant for capital improvement projects (88% "yes"), and the second keeps a levy in place for another decade (82% "yes").

Ankeny voters approved an update to how the district can use a penny tax revenue with a "yes' vote of 88.3%.

Mitchellville voters turned down a $1.5 million bond proposal for a new fire station, 57.51% "no" to 42.49% "yes"

Pam Pepper was elected as Indianola Mayor over Stephani Erickson, 678-to-670.

Find area election results below