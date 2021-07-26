City Council votes against measure to raise debt threshold, secure more funding to improve Marshalltown roads

Public Works Director Justin Nickel says the cost to maintain roads in the city costs $3 million every year.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Monday night, the Marshalltown City Council voted against a measure that could have generated more funding for road improvements in the city.

Some council members were in support of borrowing more money from the state to be put towards the much-needed infrastructure improvements, but not everyone could come to an agreement.

The vote came down to three members in support, two against and two being absent from the vote. Though three out of the five present councilmembers supported the resolution, it was not a majority. Councilmembers Gabe Isom and Mike Gowdy were not present.

Those driving through Marshalltown will see the evidence supporting the need for updated infrastructure, like cracks and crevices in roads and some streets being blocked off altogether for various projects.

Potholes are no stranger to the streets, and one solution is to grind down two inches and cover it up to seal those cracks. But that's just a short-term fix, and cracks begin to form in a matter of years.

Marshalltown City Council voted to *not* lift a self-imposed debt levy, that would open up millions more dollars that Pulic Works hopes can fix roads.

Councilmember Thompson, “In essence we just told every citizen of Marshalltown, your streets are going to continue to decline.” pic.twitter.com/ySjLzyvfey — Eva Andersen - Local 5 News (@EvainIowa) July 26, 2021

"Marshalltown streets are beyond simply being able to use that two inches of asphalt," said Public Works Director Justin Nickel. "It needs to be repaired for the whole thickness: 6, 7, 8 inches, and it may need rock under that...so there's a lot of needs when it comes to pavement needs in Marshalltown."

Nickel gave his two cents on the matter, saying simply maintaining these conditions will cost at least $3 million annually. Making vast improvements would cost up to $10 million annually.

Either way, Nickel says the City will need to increase its funding.

Some council members proposed a resolution that would amend the City's established debt policy from the '90s, which would've allowed them to borrow more money from the state each year.

The city had imposed a cap on their debt to only borrow 60% of the legal limit. The resolution would've allowed them to borrow 75% instead, which is something Nickel had advocated for.

So when the vote came back, it was visibly frustrating for Councilman Gary Johnson.

"Tonight we just told the taxpayers that we don't give a crap about how bad their streets are and we're not going to fix their streets," Johnson said Monday night.

Off-camera, some neighbors told Local 5's Eva Andersen they were disappointed, but not surprised by the vote.

Nickel said he's hopeful further discussion can take place to fund street repairs that will cost more than $3 million each year.