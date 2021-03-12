Marvis Landon, widow of John Landon, running for Iowa House seat

The Republican is running for the new House District 41 seat, which encompasses most of her late husband's district.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Marvis Landon announced she is running for the Iowa House District 41 seat.

Marvis is the widow of former Rep. John Landon, who died in July. He had served as a representative since 2013.

Under the new redistricting maps, District 41 encompasses much of Landon's late husband's former jurisdiction, District 37.

John Landon's death set off a special election between Republican Mike Bousselot and Democrat Andrea Phillips in September. Bousselot won that election but is not running for another term; instead, he will be campaigning for a state Senate seat.

He announced his support for Marvis in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Marvis Landon has announced she is running to represent Ankeny in the newly drawn and open seat in House District 41.... Posted by Mike Bousselot for Iowa House on Thursday, December 2, 2021