Michael Franken launches US Senate campaign challenging Chuck Grassley

Franken joins Abby Finkenauer, Dave Muhlbauer, Bob Krause and Dr. Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democrat Michael Franken, a retired naval admiral from Sioux City, announced his candidacy for U.S. Senate Thursday.

In a statement on Twitter, Franken wrote: "An important part of leadership is doing what’s right. In 2002, I cast the sole ‘no’ vote during deliberations on the invasion of Iraq."

Franken is running for the seat Chuck Grassley has held since 1981. He joins Abby Finkenauer, Dave Muhlbauer, Bob Krause and Dr. Glenn Hurst in the Democratic primary.

Franken also ran in 2020 and was the runner-up to Theresa Greenfield in the Democratic primary against Republican Sen. Joni Ernst.