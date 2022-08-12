Mike Pence to visit 2022 Iowa State Fair

The former vice president will also visit Cumming and Waverly to support Republican candidates across the state.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from October 2020.

Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit three Iowa cities in support of Republican candidates in the state Aug. 19 and 20.

His impending visit further spotlights the possibility of a 2024 presidential run.

Pence will attend a fundraising event for Chuck Grassley, who is running for reelection in the U.S. Senate, on Friday, Aug. 19.

Later that day, Pence will visit the Iowa State Fair, accompanied by GOP leaders such as Grassley and former Gov. Terry Branstad. He will also attend the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition House Party at 5:30 p.m. in Cumming.

On Saturday, Aug. 20, he will attend the Bremer County Annual Summer Grill and Chill Fundraiser in Waverly, joining Rep. Pat Grassley and Rep. Sandy Salmon.

Pence has visited Independence, Cedar Rapids and Carroll so far in 2022.