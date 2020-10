Pence made a campaign stop in Carter Lake earlier Thursday.

With just 33 days until Election Day, Vice President Mike Pence is back in Iowa.

Pence, along with U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, will speak Thursday at The FAMiLY Leader's "Faith in Leadership, America's Need for Revival" event in Des Moines.

