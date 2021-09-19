Miller wants to extend run as Iowa AG beyond 40 years

Tom Miller, the nation’s longest-serving attorney general, is seeking another term.

The nation’s longest-serving attorney general is seeking another term in Iowa.

Tom Miller said Saturday he will run for an 11th term in 2022 because he has “unfinished business” he wants to take care of. The 77-year-old has already held the job for nearly 40 years.

Miller said he wants to play a role in deciding how Iowa spends the hundreds of millions of dollars it is due to receive from settlements with opioid makers and distributors. He also wants to continue his work with antitrust cases involving technology giants Facebook and Google.

The Iowa GOP released a statement in response to the announcement calling Miller the most entrenched Democrat in Iowa.

“Voters are fed up with Democrat politicians being in lock step with their party establishment. Iowa needs an Attorney General that will stand up to the Biden Administration when the federal government oversteps," the statement read.