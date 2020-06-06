Senate committee passes resolution regarding felon voting rights in Iowa

Iowa is the only state in the country with a lifetime voting ban for felons.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted on a resolution that would move Iowa closer to a Constitutional amendment to eliminate the lifetime ban.

The 10-4 decision means HJR14 is now eligible for consideration by the full Senate.

"Iowa is now the only state in the nation where all convicted felons lose their right to vote unless they apply to the governor," Gov. Kim Reynolds, R-Iowa, said Thursday at her bi-weekly coronavirus briefing. "Now is the time for action to change that."

"You don't feel Like you know like you're a citizen anymore," convicted felon Jamie Achenbaugh said.

She served her time in 2017 after being convicted of two drug-related charges.

"It's just sad every time you get a foot ahead, you just get kicked back three," Achenbaugh said. "Especially this particular year, I believe it's a very important time to vote."

Achenbaugh said she never knew that conviction would take away her right to vote.

"I had no idea about it," Achenbaugh said. "A lot of people have no clue that it affects that unless you're you know, a felon."

This week, the governor signed a bill into law that would allow for the implementation of this constitutional amendment.

There's a long way to go before that happens.

The House already passed the resolution.

Now, the Senate passed it Friday night before adjourning.

Now that the Senate has passed it, both chambers need to again approve the legislation in next year's legislature.

Then, the idea goes on an election ballot, leaving the ultimate decision up to Iowans.