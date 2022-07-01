Here are the new Iowa laws going into effect Friday, July 1

See how three new laws may affect you and your family.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Starting Friday, July 1, several new laws are going into effect in Iowa.

Here are three of the big ones to see how they may affect you and your family.

Unemployment benefits

Under HF2355, unemployed workers will get 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits. That's a decrease from 26 to 16 weeks.

It also lowers the threshold of what is considered "suitable work for that worker," which could mean the worker would be required to accept a job that pays less than their previous one.

Child care workers

Lawmakers who supported the measure believe it will give these centers a relief when it comes to staffing issues, potentially allowing for more slots.

COVID-19 vaccines and schools

Schools in Iowa now cannot legally require a student get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to HF2298. The law applies to day cares, K-12 schools and colleges.

While Iowa law requires students to receive a number of immunizations at various ages, the COVID-19 vaccine is not on the list.

