New Iowa law making handgun permits optional now in effect

Iowans can now buy handguns from private, unlicensed sources without a permit. Here's how this affects government revenue and the legal system.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new law making handgun carry permits optional in Iowa took effect Thursday.

Iowans can now buy handguns from private, unlicensed sources without a permit. Private sellers could include websites, gun shows and individuals.

Under the new law, people can also carry a gun in public places without a permit and without going through safety training.

Gun permit applications bring in thousands of dollars for the state and individual counties, but now that revenue stream will drop off.

The law will also impact Iowa's justice system. Around 600 people get arrested and charged every year for carrying a gun without a permit, but that's now legal.

However, the new legislation requires the judicial branch to give new notices any time a court order results in someone being barred from having a gun. The state also has to give that information to the FBI.

According to some researchers, the law could result in more people having guns in their cars. This could make routine police stops more dangerous for officers.