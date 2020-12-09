President Trump announces new option at the pumps during phone call with Sen. Ernst

During the phone call, the president says he'll allow 10% pumps to utilize 15% blend, which he says will help the ethanol industry save money.

RED OAK, Iowa — Saturday morning, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter he'll allow 10% pumps to utilize E15 blends, a move that he says will help the ethanol industry save money.

Two years ago, Trump's administration directed the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to allow year-round E15 sales.

July, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) sent a letter to EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler asking expand the E15 market. In the letter, she reminds Wheeler of the Trump administration's promise to do so.

Iowa's biofuel community has been hit hard by #COVID19 & I’m continuing to fight relentlessly for our farmers & producers. I’m urging @EPAAWheeler to certify biofuel infrastructure & remove unnecessary red tape to increase consumer access and choice for E15. pic.twitter.com/jr7zuBoQ6d — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) July 28, 2020

Saturday, Ernst tweeted the phone conversation she had with the president. Ernst is up for re-election this November, and this move from the president could help with her campaign.

.@realDonaldTrump just called to tell me about his recent decision on Ethanol! And I was able to share the good news with some of our hard working campaign volunteers. pic.twitter.com/lUWWSZG2z4 — Joni Ernst (@joniernst) September 12, 2020

The Iowa Democratic Party responded to Ernst's announcement, saying all this is just a ploy to help her re-election campaign.

"This is nothing short of an eleventh-hour maneuver by Senator Ernst and her political party to try to save her failing re-election," IDP's Jeremy Busch said in a statement Saturday.