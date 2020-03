It's according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new poll shows Iowa Senator Joni Ernst's approval rating slipping, ahead of her re-election campaign.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll shows the republican with a 47% approval rate, compared to 57% in Feb. 2019.

The newspaper reports 41% of likely voters would "definitely" vote to re-elect her if the election was held today.