Nikki Haley addresses Iowa voters at CNN town hall

The event was hosted at Grand View University, with CNN anchor Jake Tapper moderating.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley visited Grand View University on June 4 for a town hall hosted by CNN.

The former South Carolina governor took questions from the Iowans who could help decide whether or not she takes on President Joe Biden in 2024.

At the town hall, Haley faced questions about her past partnership with Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump. Haley tried to distinguish herself as a "generational leader" who can help give voters change in Washington.

"They want to see results happen. They don't want to see congressional members go on TV and talk about how awful everybody else is. They want to see a government that works for them. We have to do that, and that tone starts from the top," Haley said.

One big topic raised by the Iowans at the town hall was abortion. Haley wouldn't answer when asked if she would sign a ban on abortions after six weeks if she were president, but she did say that she wants to find common ground on the issue.

"I think we can agree on doctors and nurses who don't believe in abortion shouldn't have to perform them. I think we can agree on the fact that contraception should be accessible. And I think we can all come together and say any woman that has an abortion shouldn't be jailed or given the death penalty. Can't we start there?" she said.

Other topics voters brought up included whether the U-S should continue helping Ukraine in its war with Russia, how to help struggling small businesses, and how to prevent further mass shootings. Haley told the crowd that she would want her presidency to focus on the nation's future, not living in the past.

"We deserve better, you deserve better than what we have right now and I am determined to make that happen," Haley said.

According to election forecasting website FiveThirtyEight, Haley currently averages approximately 4.5% support among likely Republican voters. Donald Trump has approximately 54% support.