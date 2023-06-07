Sen. Pam Jochum thanks Iowa Senate Dems for 'unanimous support' in becoming new minority leader

According to a press release from the Iowa Senate Democrats, the decision to elect Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque was made unanimously ahead of the 2024 caucuses.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Senate Democrats elected a new Minority Leader Wednesday night, ousting former leader Sen. Zach Wahls.

The decision to elect Sen. Pam Jochum of Dubuque was made unanimously ahead of the 2024 caucuses, according to a press release from the Iowa Senate Democrats.

“As a united team, Senate Democrats will continue to fight for the principles we believe in on behalf of the people of Iowa... Senate Democrats look forward to offering a better way forward for the people of Iowa – in 2024 and beyond," Jochum said in a statement.

Jochum, who represents District 36, is currently serving her fourth term in the Iowa Senate. Previously, she was the Senate President and Assistant Democratic Leader, and served in the Iowa House as well.

The Iowa Capital Dispatch, Iowa Field Report and Iowa Starting Line reported Wednesday that the change in leadership might stem from the firing of two longtime staffers within the Senate.

Local 5 has reached out to Wahls and Iowa Senate Democrats, but has not yet heard back about the staffers' employment.

While the exact reason for Wahls' removal has not yet been made public, Jochum thanked him for his dedication in the release, writing “I want to thank Sen. Wahls for his vision and leadership in guiding our caucus over the last three legislative sessions."

Jochum has advocated for expanding affordable health insurance coverage, protecting disability health services and more during her time in politics.