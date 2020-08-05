x
Judge: Iowa law blocking sex education funding unconstitutional

In his ruling, Judge Paul Scott issued a permanent injunction to prevent the law's implementation.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — An Iowa judge has ruled that a state law blocking Planned Parenthood from receiving federal money for sex education programs is unconstitutional. 

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that Fifth Judicial District Judge Paul Scott ruled Wednesday in the case. Scott wrote that the law violates Planned Parenthood of the Heartland’s right to equal protection and “has no valid, ‘realistic conceivable’ purpose that serves a legitimate government interest ...”

In his ruling, Scott issued a permanent injunction to prevent the law’s implementation.