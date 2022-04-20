Statehouse proposal would reform Brady-Giglio lists involving police officers

The lists are compilations of officers who've had an alleged act of misconduct or complaints. One lawmaker says the current system in Iowa is too inconsistent.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Brady-Giglio lists are typically compiled and kept by attorneys in district or state attorney's offices. The list compiles police officers who have had alleged incidents of misconduct or complaints that put their credibility into question.

But Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison believes the system in Iowa is inconsistent and confusing. He has proposed legislation to get the entire state on the same page.

"I like to call this Brady-Giglio 'Wild Wild West,'" said Holt. "There were officers on the list that didn't even know they were on the list. There were officers that came to me having been terminated for being on the list, they didn't even know they were on the list. There was no rules in terms of what would place a person on the list. Some lists were being kept in county attorney's heads, some lists were being kept on computers. So it was just all over the board."

Holt's proposal would create criteria for what can place an officer on the list. It would also notify an officer when they have been placed on a list, and allow them 10 days to appeal.

The final decision of whether or not the officer gets placed on the list would fall to a county or district attorney.