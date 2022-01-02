Polk County supervisors vote to raise pay of several elected officials, including themselves

The increase will begin July 1.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County's Board of Supervisors will receive a 4% increase in pay for the upcoming fiscal year effective July 1.

The five-member board met Tuesday morning and voted on a resolution proposing pay increases for county-wide elected officials.

According to the resolution, the Polk County Compensation Board met last month to recommend a 4% increase for the county auditor, supervisors, recorder, and treasurer. The board recommended a 5% increase for the county attorney and sheriff.

The current and recommended salaries are listed below:

Auditor: $130,214 to $135,423

Board of Supervisors: $130,124 to $135,423

Attorney: $219,381 to $230,350

Recorder: $130,214 to $135,423

Sheriff: $182,549 to $191,676

Treasurer: $130,214 to $135,423

The supervisors passed the resolution in a 4-1 vote.

Robert Brownell, Angela Connolly, Steve Van Oort, and Tom Hockensmith all voted "yes." Matt McCoy was the lone "no" vote.

The vote comes amid concerns about high inflation, as consumer prices have surged 7% nationally in the past year.