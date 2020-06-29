Protesters call on Gov. Reynolds to sign executive order on felon voting rights

Activists say they want the order signed by the end of the week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Protesters with Des Moines Black Lives Matter were back at the Iowa State Capitol on Monday.

Those protesting say they want Gov. Kim Reynolds to sign an executive order restoring the voting rights of felons in Iowa.

They say she has until the week is over to do so before they elevate their demands.

"She's gonna sign it by July 4 or we are going to raise hell and by that I mean we are going to be up here every single day making a bunch of noise and whatever else," said Jake Sahr, a Black Lives Matter activist. "Whatever we have to do to get her to sign that. Either that or impeach her."