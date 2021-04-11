Rep. Miller-Meeks announces re-election bid in Iowa's 1st District

Miller-Meeks currently represents Iowa's 2nd Congressional District.

Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks says she will seek re-election in a new Iowa congressional district next year, avoiding a head-to-head run against Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

Miller-Meeks made the announcement in a Tweet Wednesday.

The two congresswomen were drawn into the same district through the once-a-decade redistricting process.

The new electoral maps drawn up by the Legislative Services Agency, approved by the Republican-led Legislature and approved by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds moved Miller-Meeks’ home county of Wapello into the 3rd District and renumbered her previous 2nd District as the 1st District.

Miller-Meeks, serving her first term in the 2nd District, did not commit to moving into the new district, saying her physical location is less important than who she is serving.

Legally, U.S House members do not have to live in the district they represent, just within the state.

Rep. Ashley Hinson is currently in the 1st Congressional District, but will be running for re-election in the 2nd District under the new maps.