Rep. Feenstra announces re-election campaign

Rep. Randy Feenstra announced he is running for re-election as the U.S. representative for Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra (IA-04) announced his bid for re-election Wednesday via Twitter.

"With the support of my family and friends and through prayerful consideration, I launched my first campaign for Congress because we needed a conservative leader to deliver results for Iowa," Feenstra said.

He listed accomplishments including restoring Iowa's seat on the House Agriculture Committee, passing disaster relief and promoting the state's biofuels. If re-elected, Feenstra said he would "enact a conservative agenda to end reckless spending, protect innocent life, defend our 2nd amendment and restore America's strength around the world."

The Tweet included statements of endorsement from Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Feenstra beat Democrat J.D. Scholten with 62% of the vote to win the seat in 2020 after topping incumbent Steve King in the Republican primary.