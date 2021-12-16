x
Local Politics

Republican Dave Rowley wins northwest Iowa state Senate seat in special election

Insurance agent Dave Rowley won the Iowa Senate District 1 seat vacated by Zach Whiting.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Spirit Lake Republican overwhelmingly won a state Senate seat in a northwest Iowa special election Tuesday night.

Insurance agent Dave Rowley won the Senate District 1 seat vacated by Zach Whiting, a Republican who is leaving Iowa for a job in Texas. Rowley received nearly 76% of the vote as Democrat Mark Lemke received 24%. 

Turnout was extremely low with just 7.8% of registered voters in the five counties of the district casting ballots. 

Rowley will be sworn in on Jan. 10, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.

