Republican Dave Rowley wins northwest Iowa state Senate seat in special election

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — A Spirit Lake Republican overwhelmingly won a state Senate seat in a northwest Iowa special election Tuesday night.
Insurance agent Dave Rowley won the Senate District 1 seat vacated by Zach Whiting, a Republican who is leaving Iowa for a job in Texas. Rowley received nearly 76% of the vote as Democrat Mark Lemke received 24%.
Turnout was extremely low with just 7.8% of registered voters in the five counties of the district casting ballots.
Rowley will be sworn in on Jan. 10, the first day of the 2022 legislative session.
