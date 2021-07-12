Iowa Auditor Sand seeking 2nd term, won't run for governor

The decision leaves Democrats without a candidate who has been elected to statewide office in the race for governor.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand, who is considered a rising star in the Democratic Party, announced he would run for reelection in 2022 and not for governor as some supporters had been urging.

Sand said in a video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday that he would not challenge Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who is expected to run for reelection to a second full term.

State Rep. Ras Smith of Waterloo and Des Moines businesswoman and political organizer Deidre DeJear are among those running for the party’s nomination in the June primary.

🚨 Here's my update on 2022 🚨



I hope you'll be with me for the work ahead!



Contribute here: https://t.co/rvZE6ltJnk

— Rob Sand (@RobSandIA) December 7, 2021