Iowans protest Supreme Court’s decision to overturn landmark abortion case

Roe v. Wade was overturned only a week after abortion was found to not be a fundamental right in Iowa.

DES MOINES, Iowa — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Iowans gathered outside of Central Academy to voice their opinions.

Today's decision, made only a week after abortion was found to not be a fundamental right in Iowa, could impact abortion access in coming weeks.

Local 5 talked to multiple people at the protest. For one, the ruling feels like a regression.

"Oh, it's devastating to women everywhere. I mean, the past, (women) have went through so many things to get us to where we were, and now we're taking 50 steps back to 50 years ago," one protestor said.

Another protestor said the fight for abortion access is an issue that disproportionally affects the population.

"We know that, statistically speaking, abortion is oppressive to those of marginalized communities, particularly the indigenous females, particularly black, indigenous, people of color," she said. "So that is really what this is about. It's about controlling those marginalized communities."

Currently, abortion is still legal in Iowa, though experts say that could change in the near future if Gov. Kim Reynolds were to ban it in a regular legislative session or special session.

Protests are also being held at the Pentacrest in Iowa City, the site of the state's first Capitol, and the federal building in Sioux City tonight.