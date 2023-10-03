Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to make appearances in Iowa Friday

DeSantis will speak at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be making his first appearances in Iowa Friday.

DeSantis will appear with Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fairgrounds at 4 p.m. to promote his new book, "The Courage to Be Free," which was released last week.

While DeSantis has yet to announce an official 2024 run, his trip echoes those of other Republican presidential hopefuls, such as Nikki Haley, Tim Scott, Vivek Ramaswamy and Mike Pence.

In addition, former President Donald Trump will make his first visit to Iowa for the 2024 election cycle on March 13 in Davenport.

The closely timed Iowa visits between DeSantis and Trump highlight the growing rivalry between the two, as political pundits continue to point to DeSantis as a top alternative to Trump.